Health survey targets Cowichan residents
The Centre for Rural Health Research, within the Department of Family Practice at UBC is looking for rural residents to participate in a rural health issue survey.
They are particularly reaching out to residents in the Cowichan Valley who can help the research team identify rural health service issues that are a priority to the community.
The researchers say no issue is too big or too small.
The information gathered by the Rural Evidence Review project aims to help with rural health service planning in the province.