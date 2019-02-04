We are finally getting a real taste of winter.

Between 2 and 5 centimeters of snow fell when a system hit our region beginning on Sunday.

Carmen Hartt, a meteorologist with Environment Canada said it’s going to be cold for the next few days and another system is on its way but it’s too early to predict what the impact of that one will be.

“We do see another disturbance coming through on Thursday. At the time the guidance is a little bit uncertain but it looks fairly weak. But this disturbance could bring some flurries or rain showers depending on what side of zero we are at. At this point, it looks like most areas will see light flurries Thursday during the day, but no significant accumulation.”

The daytime high temperatures over the next few days are expected to hover around the one to three-degree mark.