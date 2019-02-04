School Districts across the province are getting some additional funding to address the mental health of students in the K to 12 system.

Rob Fleming, Minister of Education, said educators, students and parents have reported they need some help to better identify early warning signs and provide ongoing support to youth with mental health issues.

“It’s important for kids of all ages, particularly when they get in their teenage years to know that the combination of eating junk food, not getting enough sleep and perhaps living in a household where there may be a family breakdown and coping with anxiety, the important thing is to not suffer alone.”

Some of the funding will be used to address the issue of anxiety with age-specific supports for children available.

It will also go toward enhancing existing mental wellness programs for students, parents, and educators, assist with launching new ones and professional development opportunities provincewide.

Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions said, the key to children getting the help they need is removing the stigma attached to mental health issues.

“It stands in the way of people who are using drugs reaching out for help, it’s about having the entire school community saying it’s okay to say I’m not okay and to reach out for the help they need.”