You may notice some extra air traffic around the Saanich Peninsula this week.

The 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox will be conducting search and rescue training exercises out of the Victoria Airport.

19 Wing Comox says the training exercises are designed to be realistic and will include multiple agencies.

The training will include flights by the Cormorant helicopter, the Buffalo and the Twin Otter aircraft.

The Royal Canadian Navy, the Canadian Coast Guard, the Civil Air Search, and Rescue Association and Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue will also be participating in the exercises.