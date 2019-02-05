The first cold snap of the year led the province’s peak electricity demand to increase by an average of 13 per cent on Sunday and Monday compared to the same days last week.

With the colder than normal temperatures continuing through this week, the demand for electricity is expected to remain high.

BC Hydro says the highest demand for electricity is between 4 and 8 in the on weekday evenings in the winter months.

This is when most of us get home, turn up the heat, switch on the lights and make dinner.