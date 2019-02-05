The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has found police were not at fault in a head-on collision south of Nanaimo that killed two people last month.

That crash happened in the early morning hours of January 14 when a police officer tried to stop a pickup truck.

The Office says the officer hit her emergency lights in an attempt to pull over the driver of the truck, but as the suspect started speeding off, she turned the lights off and attempted to follow the truck within the speed limit.

However, he turned southbound into the northbound lanes of Highway One and was traveling 179 kilometers an hour when he struck an oncoming van.

The officer had been following the truck within the 90-kilometer speed limit from the southbound lanes of the highway and had already decided to let him go.