A well-known Vancouver tourism destination is for sale.

The Dinghy Dock pub on Protection Island is on the market for 2 point 6 million dollars.

The sale includes the floating pub, the ferry boats, and a deluxe waterfront home according to the ad.

It is listed as one of the most famous marine pubs on the Pacific Coast and the most successful.

The listing says the ferry boat is a stand alone business with 34-passenger boats with approved docking in Nanaimo and at the Dinghy Dock Pub.

The home is four bedrooms that could be adapted to a Bed & Breakfast.