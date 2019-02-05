Easter Seals BC/Yukon is charting a new course for Camp Shawnigan.

It is the Society’s intention to redevelop the facility into a community hub so that it is financially supported through a mixed revenue model reducing reliance on donations.

Camp Shawnigan was closed for the 2018 season due to a lack of funds.

Charlene Krepiakevich, the president and CEO of Easter Seals for BC and the Yukon said they’ve had time to re-group.

“Our vision is to make strategic investments into that site so that it can be a year-round facility, a community hub of summer camps in the summer, skill and employment for youth and adults, social enterprise opportunities, perhaps even mixed housing. We are looking at a broad range of programs and services.”

The Shawnigan location will be open again this August and in the meantime, the Easter Seals organization has launched a 50 million dollar capital campaign to reimagine the site, along with one in the BC interior and one in Metro Vancouver.

The bad news is the future for Camp Squamish is still up in the air.

Krepiakevtich said the problem there is the camp is located on a flood plain on ALR land and there are limited opportunities to change it.