In the past year, more than 16,000 BC residents have sent letters to the provincial government calling for the protection of ancient rainforests.

According to the Sierra Club BC, during that same period, about 10,000 hectares of old-growth forest has been clearcut.

The Club says that’s more than three square metres every single second and that’s why tomorrow (Wed) members are taking a stand for old-growth forests.

They’ll be delivering letters to MLA offices across the province.

They want immediate, decisive action that includes a moratorium on old-growth logging in critical hotspots.

On the Island, the letters will be delivered at ten o’clock to the offices of the Premier in Langord, Nanaimo North Cowichan’s Doug Routley, Courtenay-Comox’s Ronna-Rae Leonard and Campbell River’s Claire Trevena.