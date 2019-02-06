North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for witnesses to a single vehicle collision on Trunk Road at Lakes Road.

It happened last night (Tues) around 9:30.

While police were on scene they noted alleged symptoms of impairment on the driver of the vehicle involved.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, a man, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Traffic was disrupted for a couple of hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking that if anyone was witness to the incident to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at (250) 748-5522 or Crimestoppers.