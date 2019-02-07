Nanaimo RCMP is crediting a report from the public for the successful apprehension of a prolific offender.

Police say the suspect recently arrived on Vancouver Island and didn’t waste anytime becoming acquainted with RCMP officers from Nanaimo, Duncan, Port Alberni and Oceanside detachments, where he is believed to be involved in a number of property related investigations.

Mounties say the 27 year old man was arrested in a vehicle that had been stolen from Duncan.

A neighbour had called police to report the car was blocking a driveway but the car was on the move when police attempted to pull the driver over.

In an effort to evade police two police vehicles received minor front end damage.

Once the stolen vehicle was stationary a police canine team moved in and the driver suffered some minor dog bites while being removed from the car.

The suspect is facing charges including possession of stolen property over 5,000 dollars and failing to stop for police.