Environment Canada is forecasting another blast of snow.

A special weather statement has been issued for both the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

The snow is expected to arrive Tonight (Thurs) and Poppy Hallam, Staff Sargeant with the RCMP wants to share some advice.

“Adjust our driving for the conditions. We are not used to it. It is pretty icy, they dig it out and salt the roads and the ice and snow melts. Then it can freeze up and be pretty treacherous and you can’t tell.”

Hallam says if your vehicle isn’t prepared for the roads and you don’t have proper tires, you should find another way to get to your destination.