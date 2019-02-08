A snowfall warning is in effect for the area on East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo.

Areas away from the water and over higher terrain like the Malahat, Shawnigan Lake and Cowichan Lake will see the highest accumulations of snow with amounts near 10 centimetres by tomorrow (Sat) morning.

Near Nanaimo, heavy flurries may develop this evening resulting in snowfall accumulations of 5 centimetres or more in a short period of time.

Environment Canada says snowfall accumulations may be highly variable throughout this afternoon and tonight.

Motorists are being warned to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions with rapidly accumulating snow in some areas.