Red dresses will be publicly displayed in the trees tomorrow (Sat) from 9 to 3 at Charles Hoey Park.

Kendra Thomas, program coordinator for Warmland Women’s Support Services Society says the fluttering red dresses are intended to cause us to reflect on the levels of violence and marginalization of Indigenous women in a country wealthy in civil rights.

She says there will be a community prayer at 9:30 but the project itself is a call to action.

“Checking our privilege, checking our attitudes that are racist or biased or judgemental. So it’s a real opportunity to check in with our own personal set of belief systems and attitudes. If we change our own personal response that’s how we change society, one person at a time.”

The event is timed to be in support of the annual Stolen Sisters marches across the country.

Also tomorrow (Sat) Cowichan Tribes is hosting their 2nd Annual Walk for Missing and Murdered Aboriginal Men, Women and Children.

The walk, which saw more than one thousand in attendance last year, will proceed past the REDress Project on its way to the Siem Lelum gym for speakers and a discussion on the issues facing Aboriginal people in BC.