The mayor for the Municipality of North Cowichan is aiming to better connect with rank and file citizens.

To do that, Al Siebring will be hosting Coffee with the Mayor events throughout the region.

The first one was held in Maple Bay and Siebring said he was pleasantly surprised.

“30 people showed up. It was a wonderful discussion. People were engaged they were respectful, they challenged me and that’s good. It was just really good to see that engagement.”

Siebring said more than two dozen citizens attended and, for the most part, they were new faces that he hadn’t seen before turning out to hot button issues.

The next Coffee with the Mayor event will be held in Chemainus on March 4th.