A Special North Cowichan Council meeting will be held next Friday to consider Forestry budget options.

Icel Dobell, of the group Where Do We Stand said four narrowly defined options will be presented that will determine the future of the North Cowichan forests on the six mountains involved.

She said the problem is there’s been no public consultation and Council members haven’t had time to educate themselves on the possibilities of ecologically sustainable forestry management.

“Basically what is happening is the cart before the horse.”

Dobell said there’s a fifth option which her group has submitted to Council.

It’s suggesting a pause in forestry operations while the windfall from the last storm that hit the valley is harvested along with completing the harvest of the trees that have already been logged.

The council meeting, Friday, is at 1:30.