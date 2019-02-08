The Cowichan Valley Regional District has joined nine regional and municipal governments across B.C. to look at ways to lower carbon emissions.

Participants will share 400,000 dollars from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to develop a greenhouse gas reduction strategy with a focus on energy reductions and conservation.

The CVRD’s Keith Lawrence, a senior environmental analyst describes what could come out of the project.

“Think of items like a strategy that would support heating system upgrades and updates to building design that would ultimately save energy.”

Lawrence said the project could also result in updated building guideline standards and local bylaw changes.

He said the public will be consulted once specific ideas are boiled down and before they come into effect.