The most recent figures from Health Canada available show two-thirds of Canadians registered to purchase medical marijuana are older adults.

A ground-breaking conference for mid Island residents will inform and empower older adults on the use of medical cannabis.

The one day conference, the first of it’s kind in Canada according to Jane Vinet of The Nanaimo Family Life Association is the result of legalization of recreational cannabis and the conversations that were taking place at the time.

“When everyone began talking about it, we asked, well, what do you actually know about it? They said, well, I don’t know, not a whole lot but my friend told me this, or someone gave me that and so our board of directors said, what an incredible opportunity to actually look into what medical cannabis really does and how it serves an older population.”

The conference will include the most recent research findings, reports from experts in the field and others with “lived experience”.

It’s for both seniors and their caregivers and will take place March 23rd at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo.

It’s a fundraiser for the Association and costs 25 dollars per person.