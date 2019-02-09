The wind has knocked out power to over 30,000 BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island.

The utility says, with strong winds in the forecast, crews were at the ready.

However, with the mounting numbers of households without power it may not be fully restored until tonight.

Updates on outages and restoration times can be found here.

The windy conditions are expected to continue into this evening.

If it’s a ferry you were hoping to catch, there are issues there too.

Numerous sailings from Nanaimo have been cancelled due to windy conditions on the water.

The Queen of Cowichan attempted to cross from Departure Bay in Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay this morning (Sat) but the high winds prompted the captain to move to an island on the route to get out of the wind and try to wait it out.

The ship sat there for several hours before heading back to Nanaimo.

Sailings between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay have been cancelled as well.

Commercial vehicles using the Malahat have to put chains on.