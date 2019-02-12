MLAs are back in Victoria today as the spring sitting of the Legislature gets under way.

The speech from the throne is expected to give more details about the province’s recently announced clean energy plan and what kind of incentives we will see to encourage people to go green.

Nanaimo North Cowichan NDP MLA Doug Routley said affordability will be on the agenda.

He said the lawmakers will also have to deal with the allegations of lavish spending by two B.C. officials.

“We need to continue to make government more accountable. This scandal that we’ve seen that goes back so many years needs to be fully addressed and all the measures that people expect in terms of transparency need to be implemented.”

Routley said they’ll also have to deal with the dumpster fire that is ICBC and BC Hydro debt.