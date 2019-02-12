The BC Coroners Service is looking for the public’s help to identify a foot that was found inside a shoe along the shoreline in West Vancouver.

It was found in September 2018, is the 15th to be found on B.C. shores since August of 2007 with ten of those having been matched to missing people.

The Service says after conducting tests, including a DNA analysis, in an attempt to determine the identity of the deceased, a match was not found with any of the profiles on file for missing people.

DNA evidence does show the foot was from a man and due to the bone structure of the foot, the coroners service’s identification specialist believes he would have been under the age of 50.

The size 9 and a half shoe is a light grey, Nike, and contained an OrthoLite insert.

The BC Coroners Service is asking for any information people may have related to the shoe or to whom it may have belonged.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call West Vancouver Police at 604 925-7300 or call or email the BC Coroners Service at 1 877 660-5077 and: BCCS.SIU@gov.bc.ca