The Facilities Bargaining Association, which represents about 42,000 people delivering health services throughout B.C. has ratified a new agreement.

The agreement covers a three year term beginning this April and includes general wage increases of 2 per cent per year and changes to improve staffing coverage during evenings, nights and weekends.

The Association represents a wide-range of health-care employees including care aides, cleaners, lab assistants, trades workers, health records technicians, pharmacy technicians, people providing food services and nursing-unit assistants.