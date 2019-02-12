Premier John Horgan says for years, choices were made for the few at the top, while life became more difficult for everyone else.

The speech from the throne, which outlines the path forward for the NDP says government will keep building houses for people, set out to create new legislation that gives universal access to quality, affordable child care, and crack down on unscrupulous business practices.

Those include new rules for live-event ticket sales, action on unfair payday loan practices, greater transparency in cellphone billing and more affordable options.

As the Phase 1 review of BC Hydro nears completion, government will take steps to protect ratepayers and ensure proper oversight.

The province will also continue reforms to car insurance to ensure ICBC can deliver high-quality public auto insurance coverage at the lowest possible cost.

The document also promises to reduce emissions and create a low-carbon economy with measures in the new CleanBC plan.

The speech from the throne says the province will continue building on the work that is underway to share gaming revenues.

They are promising to forge stronger partnerships and make sure First Nations are full participants in decisions affecting their rights and lands, B.C. will become the first province in Canada to legislate implementation of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

To make sure people can continue to enjoy B.C.’s natural spaces and celebrate the province’s rich history and culture, government will designate new Class A parks, modernize the Royal BC Museum and establish a Chinese Canadian museum to honour the community’s contributions to the province.