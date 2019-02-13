As we head into our third day of being buried by snow, we have some local cancellations to announce.

-VIU Cowichan campus

-Nanaimo classes (Campus open to staff)

-SD68

-SD79 schools

-SD64 schools

-Duncan Christian School

-Queen of Angels school/early learning centre

-Cowichan Tribes schools/offices

-Shawnigan Christian Preschool

-Castle Care Daycare

-Waldon House Seniors program

-Providence Farm

-We’re All Sharing Together Daycare

-H’ulh-etun Health Society

This list will be updated as more info becomes available.

It is noteworthy that Queen Margaret’s School in Duncan WILL be open and buses operating. As well, the Stz’uminus First Nation services and schools are open today, but their buses are grounded.