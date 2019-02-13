Federal committee deciding on SNC-Lavalin meddling probe

A Liberal-led committee will decide on whether to investigate the SNC-Lavalin scandal

Reports suggest the justice committee is in favour of the probe, as is Justin Trudeau. The PMO has been accused of pressuring Jody Wilson-Raybould to help the Canadian company avoid criminal charges. Trudeau was recently blindsided by his former Justice Minister when she resigned from his cabinet amid the tension.

Saskatchewan takes carbon fight to court

The fight against carbon tax is now in court as Saskatchewan takes aim at Ottawa.

A panel of judges will hear arguments from both the province and feds on Ottawa’s planned blanket carbon tax. Premier Scott Moe has joined other provincial leaders to blast the Liberals for attempting to force the tax on provinces without a carbon plan in place.

Canadian stations come together to celebrate World Radio Day

Canada is celebrating the inclusiveness of radio for a second year.

Today is World Radio Day, a time to recognize how radio can connect all Canadians as 600 stations get involved reaching 18 million listeners across the country with an “I Heard It On The Radio” segment. February 13th was selected as World Radio Day because it was the same day in 1946 when United Nations Radio was created to reach listeners across the globe.