The boosted investor confidence is translating well in North American markets. The Dow is pushing ahead 169 points to 25,594 as the next round of US China trade talks kick off. The optimism on reaching a deal is high as Donald Trump suggested he was willing to push back to deadline to reach a deal from March 1st.

Meanwhile on Bay Street, the TSX is slowly gaining higher up 36 points to 15,678.

The price of crude is pushing ahead as US oil is up to 54.25 a barrel.

The Loonie is up to 75.6 cents US.