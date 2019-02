North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for help looking a missing 35-year-old woman.

Raine Louise Cook of Duncan was reported missing last Friday.

Cook is a white woman, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 119 pounds, has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raine Cook is urged to contact the North Cowichan/ Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).