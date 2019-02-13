With snow and rain in the forecast there’s a good chance trees will be making contact with power lines and that means power outages in the days to come.

Ted Olynyk, with BC Hydro says homeowners can help with the restoration by turning off the appliances that were on when the power went out and turning down the heat.

Once the power comes back on, wait ten or 15 minutes and then turn your appliances back on.

Olynyk says, otherwise, the power can trip out again and it will take longer to restore because crews have to begin the work again in sections.

He says if you are out and about and see a tree down on power lines call BC Hydro.

If the line is down, he says call 9-1-1, because the line could be energized.