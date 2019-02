Most schools districts have made the call that school is back in session on February 14th, 2019.

School District 79 in the Cowichan Valley and School District 68 for Nanaimo/Ladysmith have both reopened their doors to students today. Buses are running, but expect delays.

School District 64 on Salt Spring is also open, but buses will only be running on main roads.

VIU has reopened the campus in both Nanaimo and Cowichan.