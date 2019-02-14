The Municipal Forester will be providing an overview of the Municipal Forest Reserve in North Cowichan at a special meeting of council tomorrow (Fri).

The budget process for North Cowichan was stalled when a group of residents raised concerns about the clear cut logging activities on our six mountains that are part of the Reserve.

The group, We Do We Stand, managed to educate the public on the Municipal Forest and came out to council meetings in large numbers asking for a pause on operations until the Reserve is better understood.

Tomorrow, at 1:30 council will hear a variety of reports that have been produced since the issue was raised and Icel Dobell of Where Do We Stand says the staff report is very positive.

The recommendation going to the council is to harvest only the 2018 contract obligations and blowdown.

It also suggests council amend the 2019 budget to use just over 26,000 dollars from the Forestry Reserve Fund to offset the 2019 Forestry budget shortfall and to mitigate the lost profit of just about 128,000 dollars through budget savings.