Investors are looking for good news at the end of the trade week following a disappointing US retail report. The Dow slipped heavily after the report showed retail sales in December dropped to their lowest in nearly a decade. However, investors could be given a shot of confidence today as Donald Trump is expected to sign off on a bill to avoid another US government shutdown.

Investors will also be waiting for more details following another round of trade negotiations between the US and China.

Meanwhile the price for crude is gaining as US oil pushes to 54.45 a barrel.

The energy-tied Loonie is up to 75.26 cents US.

And good news for Canopy Growth investors, the boom in pot sales helped the company post a 283 per cent gain in overall sales.