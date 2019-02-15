With rain on the way, it looks like we are finally getting back to our typical island weather. While some businesses and services are finally starting to dig themselves out of the snow, that cannot be said for all.

We’re All Sharing Together Daycare, Clements Centre/Sundrops Centre and Providence Farm have shared that they will remain closed for February 15th, 2019.

The kids scored a few days off with the bonus of today being a Pro-D day for some schools. School District 79 schools and Duncan Christian School are closed to students today.

School District 68 schools will be open today.

Parents are reminded that this coming Monday is BC Family Day, schools and most services will be open again for Tuesday.