Oil and energy are helping give the TSX a boost once again. The Bay Street Index is rallying 158 points to 15,854.

Some help is also coming from corporate reports, including Canopy Growth, which reported a 283 per cent spike in revenue. Enbridge and Bombardier are also boosting the market with healthy profits.

Meanwhile, trade optimism is turning Wall Street back around again as the Dow pushes ahead 291 points to 25,730.

The price of crude is gaining to 55.42 a barrel.

The Loonie is pushing to 75.29 cents US.