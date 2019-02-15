A local group is continuing its efforts to shut down a herring fishery off the coast of Vancouver Island.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans recently announced that it is forging ahead with its March herring fishery, despite protests from environmental groups.

According to the DFO, The 2019 fisheries management plan for Pacific herring has been approved following a public consultation and comment period.

The decision to go ahead with the fishery has been met with opposition from a number of groups, including Conservancy Hornby Island which launched an online petition on change.org.

The petition, Say NO to the Pacific Herring Roe Fishery, has drawn nearly 50,000 signatures.

Conservancy Hornby Island president Grant Scott said the group is meeting with DFO officials and will continue to push for the closure.

Scott said, with HerringFest scheduled for March 7th to 10th on Hornby Island, the group will continue to push for a moratorium on these fisheries.