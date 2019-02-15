The Nanaimo North Cowichan NDP MLA says he’s on board when it comes to getting a train operating again on the E & N rail line.

But, Doug Routley said the province has to do the homework first.

“No responsible government would spend potentially hundreds of millions of dollars of public funds without adequate information, so we need that. In order to persuade people that this is a good investment, if it is, we need that information.”

Mayors north of the Malahat agree with the 13 mayors of the Capital Regional District who recently sent letter to the Ministry of Transportation saying there needs to be immediate action when it comes to rail.

The mayors are frustrated and said there are already boxes and boxes of studies on the shelves and it’s time to move on.

The newly appointed NDP MLA for Nanaimo, Sheila Malcolmson said she would love to be involved in pushing for rail.

She said there’s a real momentum on for rail and it’s the first time the provincial government has picked up the idea in a serious way and it’s good to see.

The push is coming after Claire Trevena determined an up-to-date and in-depth track and bridge assessment is necessary before any decisions are made.