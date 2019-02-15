Outdoor groups interested in funding opportunities to improve off-road riding conditions and safety can now apply to the Off-road Vehicle Trail Fund.

The total available funding in 2019 is 200,000 dollars, with 25 per cent of the money set aside for safety promotion and 75 per cent marked for construction and maintenance.

Requests for funding from one thousand dollars to 20,000 dollars will be considered from First Nations, non-profit societies, businesses, local governments, off-roading organizations for quads, dirt bikes and snowmobiles.

The deadline to apply is March 20th.