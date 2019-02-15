Starting this week, roughly one hundred Canadian Armed Forces members will be on the North Island to hone their skills, in the event of a natural disaster.

This year, Vancouver Island has been selected for Exercise READY RENAISSANCE, the annual training of the Disaster Assistance Response Team.

Members will be taking part in training exercises in and around Comox, Campbell River, Quadra Island, and Nanaimo from now (Feb 17th) to March 1st.

They will conduct tasks across the North Island, to exercise support for Global Affairs Canada in a fictitious disaster scenario taking place abroad.

The members may be dressed in civilian clothing or uniform and will carry identification at all times.