No one expects to have to make a call for help when out on a B.C. backcountry adventure but it happens all the time.

On Family Day weekend in 2018, Search and Rescue volunteers responded to 28 incidents.

The province says planning can reduce the number of incidents and should make this Family Day weekend safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Don’t travel alone, and pack as if you might need to spend the night outdoors, even if that is not the plan.