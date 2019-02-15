Telephone town halls planned for CleanBC ideas
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy is inviting input into the province CleanBC plan.
A series of telephone town halls are scheduled to take place.
The town halls provide an opportunity to connect directly with Minister George Heyman.
Callers will be able to ask questions about CleanBC, give feedback, learn more and comment on how the province can will make things better and more affordable for people while reducing air pollution, protecting the environment and communities.
There are four telephone town halls, each focusing on a specific region of the province.
The call for the Island and coastal communities call is set for Monday, March 25th at 7 p.m.
Register for the nearest telephone town hall and learn more about the Province’s CleanBC plan online at: www.cleanbc.ca