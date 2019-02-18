At long last, new library coming for Chemainus
The Municipality of North Cowichan and the Vancouver Island Regional Library are ready to write a new chapter.
North Cowichan has been planning to bring a new library to Chemainus for many years and now that a Vancouver Island-based construction company has been awarded the contract, the project is closer to becoming a reality.
Mayor of North Cowichan Al Siebring says contrary to popular belief, there is a still a place for libraries in any community.
The plan is to model the new state-of-the-art, five thousand square foot library after the existing library in the Island Savings Centre.
A construction timeline hasn’t been announced, but the new library will be at 9796 Willow Street.