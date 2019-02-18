The Municipality of North Cowichan and the Vancouver Island Regional Library are ready to write a new chapter.

North Cowichan has been planning to bring a new library to Chemainus for many years and now that a Vancouver Island-based construction company has been awarded the contract, the project is closer to becoming a reality.

Mayor of North Cowichan Al Siebring says contrary to popular belief, there is a still a place for libraries in any community.

The plan is to model the new state-of-the-art, five thousand square foot library after the existing library in the Island Savings Centre.

A construction timeline hasn’t been announced, but the new library will be at 9796 Willow Street.