The City of Duncan has seen eleven requests for proposal from cannabis shops, seeking a temporary use permit application to operate as a local retailer.

Under current zoning bylaws the City doesn’t allow cannabis related retail or cultivation in any zone.

Through the new bylaw council can select businesses on a case-by-case basis, assuming the applicants meet a set of guidelines:

100 metres of any other location where the retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products has been authorized by the city or an adjacent jurisdiction 300 metres of any school 300 metres of any group daycare 150 metres of Centennial Park, McAdam Park, Charles Hoey Park, any adjacent municipal or regional park; and 50 metres of any land zoned Low Density Residential

Most of the legalization is the responsibility of the Federal and Provincial governments, but the city does regulate applications by using tools like zoning, development permits and the official community plan.