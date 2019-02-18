Last fall the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services held public consultations for the provincial budget which is set to be released tomorrow (Tues).

That Committee made numerous recommendations proving there’s no limit to how the government can spend our money.

Specific recommendations from the Committee included eliminating the interest on provincial student loans, applying the PST to sugar-sweetened beverages, increasing capital funding to school districts to build new schools, and increasing funding for students with special needs, including funding for early identification.

On transportation, the Committee made no mention of Island rail but suggested ferry service be expanded for ferry-dependent communities and recommended discounted ferry fares to K-12 school classes, school-based clubs and sport teams to travel for educational and team-based extracurricular opportunities.

Investments in the new CleanBC program were recommended including a Clean Energy Vehicle Program, and targeted funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Our local MLA is hoping for a few announcements in particular.

Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau says she’s hoping the Clean BC climate plan gets the funding required to make a difference.

Furstenau says work needs to continue on implementing regulations around environmental assessment, moving forward on professional reliance, and more transparency and accountability.