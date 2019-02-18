Just 48 spots are available for an RCMP camp for Grade 11 and 12 students and demand is expected to outstrip supply.

It’s the first time the camp will be held in Nanaimo and teens from the Harbour City, Port Alberni, Oceanside and North Cowichan School Districts are invited to attend.

Nanaimo RCMP Constable Gary O’Brien says RCMP officers from across the Island will be running the camp, which will see successful candidates participating in a number of police based activities.

All activities are designed to provide the youth with a taste of what police work involves and to let them find out first hand, if they are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

The students will stay at the Nanaimo and District Secondary School for the week starting July 8th.

Application packages can be picked up at school counselling offices and are due by April 5th.

Students, or parents with questions can contact the Nanaimo RCMP School Liaison Unit at 250-754-2345 or your school guidance counsellor.