Seven children dead reportedly part of Syrian refugee family

Seven children are dead after a fire ripped through a home in Halifax.

Reports suggest the kids, whose ages varied from 3 months to 17-years-old, were all from the same Syrian refugee family. The cause of the fire has not been released.

Andrew Scheer calls for the truth after PM top adviser calls it quits

Andrew Scheer is on the warpath against Justin Trudeau and the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

The Tory leader says his party will continue to dig for the truth after Trudeau’s top adviser Gerald Butts resigned amid the controversy surrounding the Canadian company’s court case. Butts claims neither himself nor anyone else in the PMO attempted push Jody Wilson-Raybould to reach a deal out of court.

Health Canada hammers down on measles vaccination message to Canadians

For those that may need a reminder, measles is highly contagious and dangerous.

This from Health Canada, which released a reminder on the importance of getting the shot for the deadly disease. An unvaccinated child reportedly contracted the disease recently on a trip to Vietnam, which has lead to a spread of the virus in BC.