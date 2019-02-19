Payless ShoeSource will be closing all 2,500 of its North American stores.

The Kansas-based company’s chief restructuring officer says the closures are happening because a prior reorganization left the company ill-equipped for today’s retail environment with too much remaining debt and too large a store footprint.

As part of the process, the company has wound down its e-commerce site.

Liquidation sales will continue until at least the end of March, with most continuing through the end of May.

There is a Payless ShoeSource store in Duncan. It’s in the Duncan Village Mall.