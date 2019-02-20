The Liberal MLA for Parksville/Qualicum says the NDP are playing a shell game with the taxpayer.

Michelle Stilwell said the budget was disappointing.

“They are not telling you the other details, resource revenue is down 30 per cent, housing starts are down 26 per cent. Yet, they have increased the spending in British Columbia by 26 per cent in two years.”

Stilwell said the NDP like to say they are getting rid of the MSP premiums but they’ve replaced them with the employers’ health tax which will be passed on to taxpayers anyway.

She said the NDP will be collecting 6 billion dollars over three years in carbon taxes and yet the majority of the money isn’t even going to support green initiatives, she says it’s going into general revenue.

Also puzzling, Stilwell said is the NDP have a Poverty Reduction Plan, but no money was allocated to it.