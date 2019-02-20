The Nanaimo based company has inked a deal to purchase Hemp Hearts-maker Manitoba Harvest.

The deal is worth up to 419 million dollars.

Founded in 1998, Manitoba Harvest is the world’s largest hemp food manufacturer and a leader in the natural foods industry.

It produces, manufactures, markets and distributes a number of hemp-based consumer products, which are sold in over 16,000 stores at major retailers across the U.S. and Canada.

By leveraging Manitoba Harvest’s established distribution network, Tilray plans to accelerate its expansion into the U.S. and Canadian markets, where it is legal, for CBD products.