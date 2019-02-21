Three Cowichan Valley men are facing charges of aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP was called to a disturbance near Alexander Street in Duncan on Friday night.

A 36-year-old Crofton man was found suffering from serious injuries.

Mounties determined the victim had been assaulted at a nearby motel and one suspect was arrested near the scene.

Two additional suspects were arrested at a home in Lake Cowichan within hours of the assault.

The trio facing charges is 22-year-old James Otis Downey, of Youbou, 35-year-old Manjit Singh Guray, of Shawnigan Lake and 33-year-old Curtis Cleveland Gall 33, of Duncan.

RCMP say it appears the incident was targeted and police don’t believe there is a risk to the public.

Corporal Trevor March says investigators from detachments within the valley will continue to focus on identifying and strategically targeting drug trafficking activity and violence that stems from it.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has further information to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.