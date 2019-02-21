It’s a big day tomorrow for close to 700 students in our region who will be participating in the Vancouver Island Central regional skills competition.

The competitions are for students in Duncan, Nanaimo and Powell River in the high school system and in Grades 6 and 7 and are in a variety of different categories, from carpentry and welding to hairdressing, 3D computer animation, robotics, baking and wind turbine construction.

They’ll be held at Vancouver Island University Campuses for the most part.

Jessie Chalmers with VIU says winners will move on to the provincials, nationals and, in some cases to world competitions.

“It provides the students an opportunity to showcase their skills in a competitive environment. What happens is they are provided a scope document prior to the competition so they are able to prepare themselves and this gives them an opportunity to really showcase their knowledge and skills.

The event will also serve to showcase VIU’s new Trades Complex, where some of the competitions will be held.