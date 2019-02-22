New Democrat MLAs Sheila Malcolmson and Doug Routley are welcoming the announcement on increased ferry service.

Especially on the routes between Nanaimo and Gabriola and between Crofton and Vesuvius.

The province has announced its re-instating ferry service on 10 routes that were cut in 2014.

Malcolmson said as a resident of Gabriola, she knows first-hand how important ferries are to the health and economy of our coastal communities.

Doug Routley said the cuts in 2014 were reckless and devasting.

Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure said, at the same time, an independent advisory council will be established, made up of chambers, municipal officials and industry to look at the broad picture of ferry operations.

Trevena said that review will include a look at passenger only service options for coastal communities.